Pets of the Week

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Parker

Parker, a 9-year-old female mixed breed, is a sweet older dog who, despite her tremendously large ears, cannot actually hear very well. She makes up for this loss by being very observant. She loves to go on little scavenger hunts for treats and toys.

Jazzy

Jazzy, a 2-year-old female domestic medium hair, is a cuddle who’s eager eager for playtime followed by a quiet nap. She’s great with people of all shapes, sizes, and ages, and gets along well with other cats. Even dogs.

Gordo

Gordon, a 3-year-old male mixed breed, is a bashful boy. Since he is cautious, it takes him some time to warm up to new friends, but once he does, he’s very loving and affectionate. Gordo enjoys slow and steady petting as well as wet food. Shelter evaluators think Gordo would do best as the only pet in a patient home that will allow him time to adjust. He has tested positive for heartworm, but FAMD covers the cost of the treatment.

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or go to www.metrodetroitanimals.org.