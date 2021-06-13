Fake online profile used to defraud dog buyer

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK — A con artist offering Siberian huskies for sale through a Facebook page conned a Lincoln Park woman into paying for a dog online, but never showed up June 5 with the preferred pet.

The victim said the seller asked for a deposit, and agreed to deliver the dog to a Brighton store, but was a no-show, even after the victim made an additional online payment.

The woman provided the phone number and Facebook page information to Lincoln Park Police officers when she filed a complaint.