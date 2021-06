By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE — Police responded to a 51-year-old Troy man’s request for help at the Red Roof Inn, 17600 Dix Road on May 19, but by the time they arrived, he had jumped from the window of his third-floor room onto the alley below.

Emergency medical technicians were summoned. The man admitted to being under the influence of cocaine, but did not say why he jumped out the window. Officers searched the man’s room, but found nothing actionable.