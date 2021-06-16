Musical mentors: Ringwald company tutor teens in musical ‘Head Over Heels

Members of the Ringwald Theatre Company have become musical mentors to like-minded teens in its upcoming outdoor production of The Go-Go’s jukebox musical comedy “Head Over Heels.”

It follows the royal family of Arcadia on their journey to keep their famous “Beat.” The plot includes a usurped kingship, unlikely couples and gender-fluid disguises, which supports unconditional love and self-acceptance, including gender and sexual identity.

The music includes “We Got the Beat,” “Mad About You,” “Cool Jerk,” “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Head Over Heels,” “Turn to You” and “Heaven is a Place on Earth.”

Using music by The Go-Go’s, the book of “Head Over Heels” was conceived by Jeff Whitty and adapted by James Magruder.

The Ringwald production, directed by Kelly Komlen, features company actors Jair Alexander as Pythio, Suzan Jacokes as Gynecia, Nate John Mark as Dametas, Dez Walker as Basilius, and Phoenix Eldridge in the ensemble.

The teen actors include Jessica Decker as Philoclea, Wyatt Thomson as Musidorus, Lucinda Reineke as Mopsa and Megan Hanks as Pamela, and, in the ensemble, Samantha Bowman, Bebe Butters, Kaylee Derkowski, Cameron Meesseman, Kamlya Pierce, Zoe Scott and Logan Stoll.

Kim Schroder is the music director, with choreography by Janet Whinham and Jair Alexander, and fight choreography by Phillip Shaun DeVone.

The show runs 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 26 and 27 in the courtyard of Ferndale High School, 881 Pinecrest Drive, Ferndale. The 7 p.m. June 26 performance will be a $10 live streamed show.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and are available through theringwald.com.

BAREFOOT PRODUCTIONS TO OFFER YOUTH SUMMER THEATER CAMP

Barefoot Productions of Livonia will offer a summer youth theater camp with a fairy tale theme July 12 to 23, with performances at 7 p.m. July 23, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 24, and 2 p.m. July 25.

The theater camp will enroll aspiring actors ages 7 to 18, and will produce four shows, based on “The Bremen Town Musicians,” “Rumpelstiltskin,” “The Shoemaker and the Elves” and “The Frog Prince.”

For more information, contact [email protected]

WSU OFFERS ‘THE GREAT TRICKSTER CHAMPIONSHIP’ MINI-SERIES FOR KIDS

Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University will present a free digital mini-series for children, “The Great Trickster Championship” this summer as a Theatre for Young Audiences offering.

Each of the three episodes, which are 15 to 20 minutes long, were pre-recorded, and feature the cast interacting with a live audience of children during the filming.

The light-hearted series shares a message of appreciation and respect for people and cultures different from one’s own.

“The Great Trickster Championship” is set in a world which is experiencing a massive drought. Humans send their six cleverest “tricksters” to charm the grumpy god of Prankster Mountain, Shango, who is rumored to be guarding a precious supply of water.

The team of six, from different countries, climb the mountain, where they are whisked away by Shango to take part in a competition which will allow them to prove that they are worthy of receiving water for their populace.

Playwright Devon Redmond said the show utilizes worldwide folklore to which children might not otherwise be exposed.

“This show could be a gateway for kids to learn more about the world and its beautiful array of cultures,” he said.

Artistic director LaRaisha Dionne said the episodes show how myths and stories overlap between different cultures, and provide new interpretations of familiar characters.

“This is fun content for the whole family, and shares a powerful message of what is possible when we work together,” she said.

The episodes will include subtitles and American Sign Language interpretation.

The virtual episodes premiere June 19, June 26 and July 3, on demand, and those registered will be able to watch all three episodes.

To register for the free program, go to theatreanddance.wayne.edu/tyaregister.