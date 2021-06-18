Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Allen Park police hit-and-run

Allen Park police are seeking information on a vehicle — described as a Ford Taurus by witnesses — involved in a hit-and-run crash June 12 that left a pedestrian hospitalized. The vehicle struck the pedestrian on Southfield Road near the Krispy Kreme donut shop in Allen Park about 6:30 a.m. According to police, the pedestrian is in critical condition. Anyone with information can call Allen Park police at 313-386-7800.