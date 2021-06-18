DPD offers house checks to protect homes while residents on vacation

DEARBORN – As summer approaches and residents become busy with activities and trips, the city encourages them to register any vacations with the Police Department to provide an extra layer of safety to their homes.

Through the Dearborn Police Reserve Vacation House Check Program, residents can request that officers periodically monitor the perimeter of their home while they are on vacation, and contact them if something seems amiss.

People can register for a house check online at https://bit.ly/3uTxkew or by calling 313-943-2241.

Other tips to protect your home and valuables include:

• Do not allow mail or newspapers to build up in your mailbox or on your porch.

• Always keep your home’s doors and windows locked.

• Keep your garage door closed and locked.

• Keep your porch light on.

• Keep your parked vehicle’s doors locked and the windows closed.

• Do not leave your vehicle running with the keys in it and unattended.

• Do not keep valuables, including electronic devices, in your vehicle.

All residents may sign up to receive free text or email emergency alerts and other important information directly from the Police Department through the NIXLE system. They may do so by texting 48126 to 888777 on their cell phone (normal text messaging rates may apply) or by logging onto www.nixle.com to set up a free account.