Father shot and killed; neighbor arrested

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A dispute over free firewood left a man dead and neighbor in police custody June 15.

Police were called to a house in the 6400 block of Cornell near Telegraph Road where the shooting took place in front of the victim’s son.

According to WDIV Channel 4, the victim was giving away firewood at the house when the neighbor dragged the firewood causing damage to the driveway.

Both men exchanged words, before a physical altercation ensued and shots were fired outside the neighbor’s house.

A witness told WDIV he saw the shooting take place, approached the victim who was on the ground and then began CPR. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to WDIV, the neighbor’s wife and daughter said the shooting was a case of self-defense, saying the victim attacked him with a shovel.

Police arrested the neighbor in connection to the shooting. No further details were released.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])