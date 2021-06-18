GMCA awarded Lorax Project grant

HEIGHTS — The Golfview Manor Civic Association Youth Leadership Program was awarded a $150 grant from The Lorax Project to be used for educational outreach and community service projects supporting environmental awareness and preservation.

Each year, the GMCA Youth Leadership Program offers students the opportunity to serve the community. Spring and fall cleanups, the Back Project and the Brown Bag Project are signature projects.

The Lorax Project funds will support a fall clean up and planting of chrysanthemums for elderly and disabled Dearborn Heights residents. The Lorax theme and resources will be included. This includes educational activity booklets on preserving and taking care of the environment will be included.

For more information, contact Lisa Hicks-Clayton at 313-348-9848.