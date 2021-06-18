Over $27,000 raised for Taylor 8-year-old’s sick dog 

By ZEINAB NAJM

TAYLOR — Bryson Kliemann, 8, started a fundraiser to raise $800 to help his sick dog. The total raised ballooned to $27,531 through a GoFundMe page.

The money needed came after Bryson’s 4-month-old black lab mix dog, Bruce, became ill and needed treatment. According to the fundraiser, the dog was diagnosed with parvo virus and needed to stay at the vet hospital. When Bruce became sick, he wouldn’t come out of his cage and was losing weight.

Bryson was ready to sell his Pokemon cards he had at his father, Brandon’s, house in Taylor in order to help pay for medical bills. He lives with his mother, Kimberly Woodruff, and stepfather, Tyler Woodruff, in Virginia while visiting Michigan occasionally.

According to the City of Taylor’s website, neighbors took interest when they heard about Bryson’s idea to sell his cards, and a photo was shared on a local social media page.

Kimberly Woodruff started a Facebook page which led to the GoFundMe page, creating an increase of interest and donations. An employee at Pokemon Co. in Seattle read the story and even sent Bryson packs of rare cards.

Through that attention by the media and community, Bryson was able to raise over $27,000 which was able to cover for the treatment and medication in addition to the $1,000-a-day cost for staying at the hospital. Bruce recovered after spending five days at the vet hospital before going home.

“I want to thank everyone for all of their love and support for my baby and his fur baby,” a May 7 update by Kimberly Woodruff on the fundraiser page read. “We have exceeded our goal and then some. The last couple of days have been so worrisome to all of us.. With the help of everyone who had donated and helped out our puppy received the treatment that he needed.”

Left over money is going to be used to help another family who is currently dealing with a similar situation with their dog. Bryson will also be using some of the money raised for himself.

The Taylor Animal Shelter received a $1,000 donation from Bryson which will be used to defer veterinary costs of animals in the shelter.

Bryson and his grandfather, David Cole Jr., met with Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars and Animal Control Officer Lanny Hall to make the donation last week.

