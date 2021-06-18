Pets of the Week

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Casey

Casey, a 9-year-old female cocker spaniel, is a surrender because her owner died. She’s friendly and bashful, and loves to be pet and cuddled.

Payaso

Payaso, a 3-year-old male mixed breed, is over 80 pounds but is as sweet as they come. It takes him a moment to warm up to new friends, but once he does, he’s very loving and affectionate. Payaso enjoys slow and steady pets as well as string cheese. Shelter evaluators think Payaso would do best as the only pet in a patient home that will allow him time to adjust. He has tested positive for heartworm, but FAMD covers the cost of the treatment.

Fiji

Fiji, a 13-week-old male domestic shorthair, is affectionate and sweet.

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or go to www.metrodetroitanimals.org.