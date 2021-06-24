Divine Child teacher wins Catholic Vantage Financial Teacher Impact Award

By MARGARET BLOHM

For the Times-Herald

DEARBORN – Divine Child High School teacher Amy Dinsmore was one of 14 winners of a Teacher Impact Award presented by Catholic Vantage Financial.

The awards were presented to educators who made an impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners were randomly selected from online nominations by families recognizing educators in two categories: kindergarten through eighth grade, and high school. Each educator was presented with a $500 Visa gift card and adults who nominated the winning educators received a $50 Visa gift card.

Dinsmore, who teaches ninth grade English, was nominated by the Kasenow family, who described her as an inspiration, balancing work and home life with grace and humor. As a mother of three boys, they shared how Dinsmore knows first-hand the importance of “consistency, stability and finding joy in every small success.”

“All educators were impacted throughout the pandemic and were asked to really go above and beyond for their students and families,” said Eric Rothert, CVF vice president of marketing. “Because of this, we felt it was important to giveback and show these educators and families how much we – as a community – felt their impact.

“Presenting these awards was a heartwarming experience because teachers truly felt appreciated. It was the perfect award at the perfect time for each of these educators.”