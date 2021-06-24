Trenton High School streams murder mystery ‘An Open and Shut Case’

The Trenton High School theater company marks its return to the stage with the on-demand streaming production of John Mattera’s 30-minute murder mystery “An Open and Shut Case.”

The show, which was rehearsed and recorded in person, will stream June 26 and 27 on demand.

Director Cheyla Wagner said the group’s 2020 spring musical, “Mama Mia,” and play, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” were canceled due to the pandemic.

“For our 2020-21 season, we did a virtual radio show, “A Christmas Carol,” which I adapted myself, and a fully virtual show over Zoom, “She Kills Monsters, Virtual Realms,” she said.

Wagner said the murder mystery features two seniors in the nine-student cast, along with three students and two alumni in the crew.

The cast consists of graduating seniors Paige Marschner as Elizabeth Benton and Molly Wall as Harold Benton; juniors Katie Loger as Lisa LaRouche and Officer Riddle, and Carter Stover as Zachary Flood; sophomores Hannah Gilliand as Inga Slayton, Natalie Zettlemoyer as the Woman, and Anthony Anderson as the Man; and freshmen Ava Chef as Beth Flinn and Maria Urbina as Officer Short.

Junior Nadia Schoenherr created original music for the show, with freshman Ella Bradford providing graphic design, and sophomore Emil Bužimkič providing videography with Dylan Bužimkič.

Tickets are $10, plus a service fee, and are available at showtix4u.com/event-details/53854, or at facebook.com/events/518895665908047.

PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN ANNOUNCES ‘GODSPELL’ CAST

The Players Guild of Dearborn has cast its teen summer show, the musical, “Godspell,” which will be performed Aug. 12 to 15 at an outdoor location to be determined.

The show will be directed by Marc Walentowicz and assistant directed by Molly Boudreau, with musical direction by Melanie Aue and choreography by Emma Garber.

The cast consists of: Luke Adamkiewicz as Jesus, Giana Lerini as Judas and John the Baptist, Adriana James as Sonya, Alana Nowlan as Gilmer, Gioia Lerini as Robin, Maeve O’Connell as Herb, Noah Trapp as Lamarr, Brookelyn Hannah as Joanne, Ryan Furchi as Jeffrey, and Selah Brace as Peggy.

For more information, go to playersguildofdearborn.org.

NICELY THEATRE GROUP TO PRESENT ‘SPELLING BEE’

The Nicely Theatre Group will present an outdoor production of the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” July 28 to 31 on the lawn of the Berman Center for the Performing Arts, 6600 W. Maple Road in West Bloomfield.

“Spelling Bee” brings six quirky adolescents and three colorful adults together for a spelling bee, which reveals much more about their lives than their ability to tackle challenging words.

Mitch Masters directs the show, with choreography and vocal direction by Lindsey Tycholiz-McKiddy and music direction by Ron Pietrantoni.

The cast consists of: Erin Johnson as Olive Ostrovsky, Alexa Carollo as Rona Lisa Peretti, Michael McKiddy as Vice Principal Panch, N’Jeri Nicholson as Mitch Mahoney, Mitchell J. Hardy as William Barfee, Lauren Landman as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Maryanna Lauter as Marcy Park, Alec Diem as Leaf Coneybear, Jason Bowen as Chip Tolentino and Eric W. Maher as Jesus.

Tickets are $25, and are available at nicelytheatre.org. Patrons should bring their own chair or blanket for lawn seating.