Dearborn toddler killed in I-75 drive-by shooting

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – When Tempestt and Brian Christian bought a house in Dearborn to raise their sons, they felt they were making the right decision for their family’s well-being.

That sense of security was shattered the night of June 17, when the family’s black pickup was raked with bullets on I-75 near McNichols in Detroit, killing 2-year-old Brison and injuring his 9-year-old brother, Brian Jr.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the Christian family were innocent victims.

“This was a family returning from a child’s sport activity that were mistaken for others because of their truck,” she said. “Two-year-old Brison is dead and his nine-year-old brother barely escaped injury because adults decided that they were the judge, jury and executioner.”

Detroit residents Darius Evonte Lanier, 19, and Eugene Meredith Hubbard, 21, were arrested June 19 by the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section and the Second District Fugitive Team, and have been charged in connection with the shootings.

Both were charged in Detroit’s 36th District Court with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge from a vehicle causing death, one count of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, two counts of discharge from a vehicle and eight counts of felony firearm.

“They will get a fair trial, but Brison doesn’t get to have a life,” Worthy said.