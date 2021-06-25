LaFond retires; new fire chief, deputy fire chief appointed

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK — The Fire Department has a new chief and deputy chief following the retirement of Fire Chief Douglas LaFond.

During the June 22 City Council meeting, Ed Cann was appointed fire chief and Jeffery O’Riley deputy fire chief. Both were also sworn in by City Clerk Michael Mizzi.

Cann is a 16-year veteran of the Fire Department, serving the last six as the deputy chief. O’Riley, a former lieutenant, is a 22 year veteran of the city’s fire department.

LaFond is retiring after more than 25 years of service with the department. He began his career as a firefighter and paramedic in September 1995, was promoted to sergeant in July 2007, lieutenant fire inspector in July 2008, deputy fire chief and fire marshal in January 2009, before becoming fire chief in March 2011.

He graduated from Eastern Michigan University’s School of Fire Staff and Command in 2010, and nominated Firefighter of the Year two years later. LaFond was awarded the Medal of Valor in September 2014 — which is the highest honor that can be bestowed on a member of the department — for his actions at a fire at the Palutch Senior Citizen Housing Complex.

During his time as chief, LaFond created new programs and obtained numerous grants for the benefit and well being of the community, according to a proclamation from the city.

He also served as the city’s emergency manager during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LaFond posted congratulations to Cann and O’Reily on his Facebook page.

“I’m looking forward to following all your great accomplishments from the sidelines,” he wrote. “The City of Allen Park and its Fire Department are lucky to have you both.”

He plans to enjoy his time at his lake cottage and Walt Disney World. LaFond also said he is looking forward to retirement without his alarm clock going off in the morning or his cell phone ringing in the middle of the night, according to the city’s Facebook post.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])