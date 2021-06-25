Man in wedding caravan pulled over for weapon report

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Following a report of a man with a firearm driving in a wedding caravan, police officers stopped a vehicle matching the description May 15 and found a less lethal device.

A caller said a man in a silver Nissan Infiniti G35 brandished a firearm at him in the vicinity of Ford and Greenfield roads. He said the man was wearing traditional Middle Eastern ceremonial garments and was part of a wedding party caravan.

A vehicle matching the caller’s description was subsequently spotted on Greenfield Road, south of Michigan Avenue, near the post office.

The Nissan driver had entered the center turn lane at an angle which impeded the southbound flow of traffic on Greenfield, one of several cars which were blocking traffic.

A traffic stop was initiated for the Nissan driver, who surrendered a large knife, held in a sheath across his chest, which was part of his traditional garments.

He was handcuffed, searched and placed in a police vehicle while officers searched his car. A firearm was not found, but a set of brass knuckles, which are illegal in Michigan, were discovered and taken as evidence.

Brass knuckles are treated like a concealed weapon, and requiring a permit to possess.

The man was cited for carrying a dangerous device, and advised to contact Dearborn’s 19th District Court for an appearance date.