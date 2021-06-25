Motor Muster returns to The Henry Ford

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Motor Muster drew carefully controlled crowds and classic cars, circa 1933 through the 1970s, to Greenfield Village at The Henry Ford June 19 and 20, along with motorcycles, bicycles and more.

MOPAR products were on display, as were race cars and military vehicles.

A bicentennial picnic, with a “summer of ’76” flavor, set the stage near the covered bridge, next to an increasing number of popular cars from the ’70s, including Chevy Corvettes and Camaros, as well as the iconic Ford Mustangs.

The Lah-De-Dahs took on other historic base ball teams in Walnut Grove, while Abba hits supplanted the organ music at the Spillman Carousel.

Auto historians were on hand to offer car talk and tech tidbits, while live rock music filled the air at the gazebo.

A modified Salute to America event — Summer Stroll — will take place at Greenfield Village June 30 to July 3, with clusters of Detroit Symphony Orchestra musicians performing throughout the village, instead of drawing crowds to Walnut Grove.

For more information about Summer Stroll and other events, go to thehenryford.org.