O’Reilly drops Stanton from Historical Commission

Reason may be rooted in controversial Henry Ford anti-Semitism article

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Mayor John O’Reilly Jr. declined to reappoint Jonathon Stanton to the Historical Commission last week, where Stanton has served as chairman for two-and-a-half years and expressed a desire to continue.

O’Reilly, who declined to provide a reason for his action, said he works with department directors each fiscal year to consider board and commission appointments and reappointments.

“I’d like to thank Mr. Stanton for the time and effort he committed to the Historical Commission,” he said. “I also want to express my gratitude to all our commissioners and volunteers for balancing these important roles with their many professional and personal responsibilities.”

Stanton told the commission, during its June 22 meeting, that he believes it is because of a controversy two years ago over his support for the publication of an article about Henry Ford’s anti-Semitism, which O’Reilly opposed, feeling it cast the city in a negative light.

Local historian Glenn O’Kray said the Historical Commission has drafted a resolution urging O’Reilly to re-appoint Stanton.

The resolution cites the “integrity, dedication and zeal” with which the body believes Stanton has served, highlighting his strengths, which include his encouragement of adherence to museum best practices and his skillful communication with the public about Historical Museum events.

“He has forcefully and effectively advocated for continuing the Dearborn Historical Commission’s established policy of telling the unvarnished truth about history,” the resolution states, focusing on the matter which may have influenced his ouster.

With O’Reilly not seeking re-election this fall, it is possible that the new mayor might choose to reappoint Stanton to the commission.