Open Book opens another Driveway Theater show; Crestwood theater damaged by flooding

The auditorium of Dearborn Heights Crestwood High School was heavily damaged by flooding June 26, a month before the opening of the student and alumni-cast musical “Jekyll and Hyde.”

However, the show will go on, artistic director Cayla Kolbusz said, revealing that Riverside Middle School, 25900 W. Warren, in Dearborn Heights, will host the weekend performances.

“We are planning on keeping the original show dates,” she said. “This is a horrible loss for us, but we are committed to finishing what we started.”

“Jekyll and Hyde” will be performed at 7 p.m. July 29, 30 and 31, with ticket information available at onthestage.com/crestwood-high-theatre.

OBTC LAUNCHES NEXT DRIVEWAY THEATRE SHOW, ‘ADVANTAGE RULE’

When a man and a woman watching a youth soccer game debate whether men or women have more advantages in life, they suddenly find themselves in each other’s bodies, with hilarity and empathy ensuing.

“Advantage Rule,” written by Meg Berger of Huntington Woods for Trenton-based Open Book Theatre Company’s second summer of Driveway Theatre, features Monica Spencer of Ypsilanti as Laura and Tim Pollack of Wyandotte as Charlie.

Berger said the play was inspired by discussions she has had with family and friends.

“So much of what women and men go through every day is just this great mystery because we never talk about it,” she said. “I wrote what I thought would be a fun and funny piece for two actors, that just happened to be outdoors.”

Berger said she hopes audiences find both joy and laughter when watching the show.

“I want them to laugh,” she said. “And maybe next time they’re starting to get frustrated with their partner, they will stop a second and imagine themselves in their shoes.”

Director Sarah Hawkins-Rusk of Hazel Park said putting oneself in someone else’s shoes and recognizing the challenges they face is the focus of the story.

“I think empathy is the main theme of this piece, and it is a message that is pretty pertinent right now,” she said. “I hope the audience can have fun with it while reflecting on their own empathy.”

Hawkins-Rusk said it is also exciting to be directing and doing live theater again.

“Working with the actors, Tim and Monica, has been a real treat,” she said. “They have great chemistry, and are guaranteed to bring laughter to their audiences.”

Doing theater outdoors comes with its own set of challenges, Hawkins-Rusk said.

“Lawnmowers, loud cars, rain, wind and birds add another layer for the actors, but it creates an atmosphere of fun,” she said. “The actors really need to improvise to accommodate anything that might happen. It keeps them on their toes.”

The actors said they are also challenged by the need to switch to the opposite gender mid-performance.

“It was a challenge to avoid stereotypes and really pay attention to some of the idiosyncrasies of your scene partner,” Pollack said.

Spencer said it was challenging for her to play Pollack’s character, because his poise and calm demeanor seem foreign to her.

“I have to be thinking of how Tim would perform it, so that it reads for the audience,” she said. “It’s not hard to connect with the subject matter, as Meg’s writing is brilliant, and she presents some impactful and timely material in a playful and light-hearted way.”

Spencer said Driveway Theatre also gives audiences a positive theatrical experience in their own community.

“I hope that this show can bring joy and provide some much-needed laughter, especially after the year we have all had,” she said.

Pollack said theatre is a vital art form, and can adapt to life’s changes, such as those encountered during the pandemic.

“I am excited to be doing live theatre again and participating in a new form of theatre,” he said. “I love theatre that feels personal, and what’s more personal than theater in your front yard?”

In addition to front yards, the show can be performed in a driveway, park or parking lot – any outdoor space with a flat surface, Krista Schafer Ewbank, artistic director, said.

“Driveway Theatre began last summer during the COVID restrictions, and we had so much fun with it, and our audiences did, too,” she said.

Driveway Theatre is $100 for a performance Downriver, with additional fees to travel farther. OBTC also puts out a donation bucket.

“We want to make it affordable for groups of all sizes, but also pay our actors and help keep our theater afloat,” Ewbank said.

“Advantage Rule” will tour now through Aug. 8, with booking information available by phone, at 734-288-7753, or on the theater’s website, openbooktc.com.