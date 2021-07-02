Pets of the Week

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Arabella

Arabella, a 21-week-old female mixed breed, is eager and outgoing, the perfect playmate for children and adults.

Lucky

Lucky, a 3-year-old male domestic shorthair, is cuddly, curious and chatty. Shelter evaluators think he will do best in a home where he is the only pet.

Zora

Zora, a 1-year-old female mixed breed, is a relaxed girl who loves playtime, petting and treats. She is a great walker, and has been a rockstar in the shelter playgroups. She also has participated in the shelter’s Read to Rover program and does well with children. Shelter evaluators think she’ll do best in a home with another dog.

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or go to www.metrodetroitanimals.org.