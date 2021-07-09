Statement from Dearborn Mayor John O’Reilly Jr.

In keeping with my lifelong service to Dearborn residents and stakeholders, I want you to know I am managing a health issue that has impacted my ability to attend public engagements and make public comments as frequently as I had done over the past 31 years in office.

I continue to completely fulfill administrative responsibilities required in the Dearborn City Charter. I am working in the office every day and participating in high-level meetings regarding city operations.

I am sharing this news now because I want our residents to have confidence that the city is doing everything possible to help them recover from the devastating storms of June 25-26, even if you are not seeing me on news reports. My style over the course of 31 years has been to concentrate on the work at hand and not actively seek the spotlight.

I have been focused on our massive deployment of city resources in response to the historic flooding. I immediately declared a state of emergency on June 26 to give the city the authority to quickly respond in whatever manner was needed.

I empowered key city personnel with the most frontline expertise to carry out their cleanup operations in the most nimble and effective way. The result: an ongoing recovery effort that has been unbelievably successful. Flood-damaged materials were removed from piled up curbs of more than 12,000 homes in just 10 days.

I continue to advocate for residents by meeting with state and federal officials in hopes of having a presidential disaster declared, which will bring federal relief funds directly to our impacted homeowners.

Throughout my career, I often have designated my department directors and others as spokespeople, asking them to use their expertise to explain issues to the public and the media. This now will be the regular practice moving forward.

I am asking you to please respect my privacy regarding personal health matters.

I believe I have served the city well in my 31 years in office as mayor and council president, and I look forward to continuing my public service for as long as I am able to do so.

It is still an honor and my privilege to carry on my family’s legacy of public service in this city and I want the residents of Dearborn to know that they will always be a priority in my life.