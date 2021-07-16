Dearborn man falls to his death in steel plant

DEARBORN — An employee of AK Steel, 3001 S. Miller Road, was killed when he fell 50 feet from an elevated catwalk about 3:15 a.m. today, police said. No foul play is suspected.

The person, identified by police only as a 50-year-old Dearborn resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Cleveland-Cliffs, owner of AK Steel, identified the man as Khaled Saleh Nasser, according to a report by TCD News.

A Cleveland-Cliffs representative said Nasser was doing maintenance work in the area when he fell, the report said.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration have been notified and will be conducting an investigation. Cleveland-Cliffs and the UAW also will conduct investigations. As in all cases of sudden death, the Wayne County Medical Examiner responded.

“This is a difficult time for family, friends, and co-workers,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “My heartfelt sympathies are with all those impacted by this tragedy.”