Demonstrators question Dearborn’s flood response

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – In addition to residents who waited more than three hours to speak at the July 13 City Council meeting, demonstrators spoke outside of the Administrative Center prior to its start.

One of them, Dearborn activist, attorney and council candidate Jonathon Akkari, said that the west side of Dearborn is much more prepared for flooding, with more green space, which serves as a natural depository for heavy rainfall, in contrast to the industrial north and south ends of the city.

“We also need to create a comprehensive plan for natural disasters like this,” he said. “That means ensuring that basements are clear of contaminated waste and sewage immediately, that means expediting the removal of debris from sidewalk. We do have the resources, but we aren’t putting our money into that.”