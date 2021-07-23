3 mayoral candidates will be cut to two in Taylor primary

By ZEINAB NAJM

TAYLOR — The mayoral primary election in Taylor will have three new names running for the open position: City Council Chairman Tim Woolley, state Rep. Alex Garza (D-12th District) and God’s Family Room Pastor the Rev. Jeff Jones.

Voters will narrow down the candidates to two on Aug. 3. The winner of the Nov. 2 election will serve a four-year term.

1. List your education, experience, or skills you possess that make you a qualified candidate.

Garza: Bachelor’s degree – Political Science (University of Michigan-Dearborn) associate’s degree – Business Management (Baker College). I am currently serving my second term representing the 12th House District in the Michigan Legislature. From 2013-18, I was on the Taylor City Council, where I had the honor of serving as the city council chairman. I am the best choice and most qualified candidate for mayor because I am the only candidate running that brings both local and state governmental experience to the table. I see the problems facing our community and I know my past experiences give me the best tools to effectively handle the city’s toughest issues.

Jones: I am constantly learning. U/M EE 1979 Hyles Anderson College 1988 Pastoral Studies. Pastor God’s Family Room Taylor, MI. 15 years. Ministering from Cabrini Green to Detroit and serving in community for over 40 years. I work 24/7-365 with families through some of their worst conflicts. Repairing relationships and bringing peace to conflicts and obstacles. I have joined myself to the community without reservation, publicly speaking on many topics. I have 20-plus years of executive management level in the financial services industry including retirement, exit strategy, and health and disability planning. Being a licensed professional, I have taken many course on ethics and senior care training. I understand the concerns of community.

Woolley: Taylor Center High School, graduated 1988. Three years in the U.S. Army, commanded my own armored vehicle and troops as an E-4. Eight years of executed experience serving the City Council, serving the last three as the council chairman. Spent many hours in budget hearings. Teamster committeeman and sat on the Negotiation Committee.

2. If elected, what are the top two issues facing your constituents you would work to address and how?

Garza: One issue facing Taylor is the lack of transparency and accountability at city hall. The city has not been upfront and honest with the residents of Taylor which is worsening the trust between the people and our local government. One of my first acts as mayor will be to conduct a forensic audit of the city’s finances to investigate how taxpayer dollars are being spent. The city is also facing a public safety problem because there is a shortage of police and firefighters. This is putting an enormous strain on our community, which is why I will work with our collective bargaining groups to attract the best and brightest to Taylor’s public safety departments.

Jones: Community Safety. We need a vibrant and educated group of first responders. We accomplish this by understanding the obstacles of community and do not defund any of it. We need longevity in our community servants; we can achieve this through incentive and bonus. We need to review PA345 and its impact on future generations. We can repair and revitalize much of our community needs through charter amendments. Community Priority. Through the transparency of TIFA and its board decisions, we can prioritize and publicly address our concerns of community. We need to use TIF funding to better the economy and safety of our TIF districts, signage is not the priority, accessing and securing community is.

Woolley: Public Safety personnel. It is getting very tough to get police and firefighters. There is a huge competition from all the communities to hire and retain these positions. We need to offer a competitive package to get them to come here and make them want to stay. Garbage Collection. Our current contractor is not meeting their contract obligations. We are not receiving the services we are paying for. We need to hold them accountable for their actions, and fine them the $100 for late/missed pickups as stated in the contract.

3. What improvements or changes would you like to see happen within the city?

Garza: I want to secure proper funding for our roads because they’re currently crumbling. While on city council and as our state representative, I prioritized road repair and I’ll continue investing in our infrastructure as mayor. I also believe in uplifting our small businesses. The pandemic greatly affected Taylor’s business community, and I will work to support our businesses and work to attract new investment. Our seniors in Taylor deserve the best programs available. They need expanded transportation and better access to quality care and services. As mayor, I also want to create a joint task force between the city and school district to foster a transparent and communicative relationship that will boost the important relationship between our city and school district.

Jones: I would like to see better use of our media center, Sportsplex and parks and recs. City Hall needs to be the welcoming place where we resolve community obstacles; not because of who we know, who is paid, or how loud we complain. Taylor deserves better. I believe we should develop Class A office space to develop new economical opportunities. There is a unique recycling opportunity which can generate guaranteed results. These are just a few changes that can help make for better community.

Woolley: In Heritage Park, I would like to use grant money to light the large walking path towards the back of the park and build a special needs playground towards the front of the park by the pavilion/splash pad. Retool the Customer Service Department. This department is seriously understaffed, and the wait times are far too long. On most days it can be a 30-, 60-minute wait. Plus, trying to talk to a specific department is almost impossible. The residents want and deserve better. Sweeping and plowing our streets. We used to be the standard when it came to these two topics. Our street sweepers were out every two weeks, and our streets were the first to be cleared in any snowstorm. We have fallen dramatically with both, and I plan on bringing us back to the top of the list.

4. Why are you seeking election? Why should people vote for you?

Garza: I am running for mayor because there is a dark cloud looming over our city. My candidacy is about giving Taylor the opportunity for a better path forward where we can continue to attract thriving businesses, prioritize community safety, and expand city services. All without raising taxes on our residents. The voters of Taylor should elect me as mayor because I am the most qualified candidate for the job. I am the only candidate with both local and state governmental experience. I have strong plans to bring transparency and hope to our community. Finally, I care deeply about the lives of Taylor residents and I want to do everything in my power to help them succeed and for our city to move forward.

Jones: I think people should vote Jeff Jones for mayor for the vision of tomorrow, for the opportunities of our children, for improvement of services without raising taxes, and the securing and commitments to our constitutional requirements that make for a plumb line to a good neighborhood. With new technologies and commitment, we can make city hall the bridge to the best Taylor can be through us working together, thinking together, and resolving together. “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” J. Hendrix. This is making the noun of community a genuine verb!

Woolley: I simply want to continue to serve my city. With all of the uncertainty in the mayor position right now, I thought I would run for the position. I want the residents to have a good, honest, and safe choice who will be there for the entire term. I am someone who isn’t afraid to lead, even during the toughest times.

