Heights residents to vote on mayoral partial, full terms

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Voters in Dearborn Heights will head to the polls Aug. 3 for the city’s primary election to decide which mayoral candidates move on to the November general election.

The candidates are incumbent Bill Bazzi, businessman Anthony Camilleri and City Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell who is a retired project manger at AT&T.

There will be two elections on the ballot with a partial mayoral term upon certification of the Nov. 2 election until Dec. 31, and a full term from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2025.

Each candidate was asked four questions with a 120-word limit for each. Responses over the word limit were edited.

1. List your education, experience, or skills you possess that make you a qualified candidate.

Bazzi: I earned both a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering/Aeronautics. During my 21 years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, I served in multiple leadership capacities including: military police, intelligence chief, and operations/intelligence senior enlisted leader. I also worked for renowned corporations including Boeing Co., as a quality manager and lead auditor and at Ford Motor Co. as a product development engineer. Although I held secure positions at Ford Motor Co. and Boeing, I chose to re-enlist in the Marine Corps multiple times, sacrificing my personal financial gain, safety, and time away from my family, to maximize my contribution in various important capacities to serve our country. With that same notion of service, there is more that I will contribute to Dearborn Heights.

Camilleri: Attended St. Alphonsus Grade School, Crestwood High School, Henry Ford College, UM-Dearborn studied business, self-employed businesses for 36 years, government/military contractor, worked with then representative Dan Paletko, in 2017 I was a write-in candidate for mayor, went door-to-door passing out thousands of ligature myself, was able to meet and discuss the concerns of residence, (that they all still have today) as I continue doing in this mayoral campaign passing out literature door to door myself over 15,000 flyers to date and counting as of this interview, established communication and friendship with various city council members, and also worked with various government, state, county, officials, including the Army Core of Engineers to also assist Dearborn Heights residence throughout the years.

Malinowski-Maxwell: I studied information technology at Henry Ford College and business at Madonna University. I have served as the council chair since 2018. I was a licensed real estate agent from 1993 to 2012, and worked from 1978 to 2003 for AT&T. I retired as a project manager. I am a Meals on Wheels volunteer, and work with Dearborn Heights seniors. I also volunteer with local Catholic churches, the Polish League of American Veterans, the American Legion Stitt Post and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Laskawa Post. I am a longtime resident of Dearborn Heights and I am very proud of the community. Most important, my diverse life experiences in Dearborn Heights and elsewhere enables me to relate to people of all walks of life.

2. If (re)elected, what are the top two issues facing your constituents you would work to address and how?

Bazzi: Although we initially lost revenue due to COVID, fortunately we will be receiving American Rescue Plan funds of over $24 million, for use towards lost revenue and rebuilding infrastructure. In addition, we will keep our parks and recreation master plan updated to be eligible and apply for more grants. My plan is to properly utilize these and other resources, to responsibly allocate funding for our parks, roads, and sewage. In addition, I have been consistently meeting with Wayne County, congressional delegates, and our governor, to not only seek immediate assistance for the current flood devastation, but also for a long-term solution to the decades old Ecorse Creek and flooding issue throughout our city.

Camilleri: That will be all round public safety, going over all disaster readiness, plans, dealing with the rising crime rate, auto theft, and the lack of police presents patrolling our streets, and responding to calls, build a relationship and work together with all surrounding communities to help each other combat crime and have safer communities for all. Others include flooding, corruption, blight, working in a joint venture with all departments involved at every level of government, to address and finally solve these issues that have faced us for a long time, and they all will be dealt with.

Malinowski-Maxwell: 1) Flooding: Flooding is not just a Dearborn Heights problem, it is a regional problem. It will likely require a regional solution. I will work with federal, state and local officials to explore regional solutions successfully employed in other areas of the state. For instance, the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission successfully controls flooding along the Portage Base Lake Chain in Livingston and Washtenaw counties. 2) Retention of Law Enforcement Personnel. Recent studies have shown that police officers are retiring at a rate 45 percent greater than last year. It is incumbent upon the city administration to make clear that “defunding the police” is the dumbest and most dangerous idea to come along in a long, long time.

3. What improvements or changes would you like to see happen within the city?

Bazzi: The improvements that my team and I are currently working on include enhancing our economic and business development through a streamlined process; securing funding to upgrade our parks, senior and recreation centers; increasing programs and activities for our youth and senior citizens; and working with our county, state, and federal officials to secure funding to fix our infrastructure and sewer system, in addition to implementing my plan to create a barrier, clear, deepen, and widen the Ecorse Creek. In addition, I will continue to work on-the-ground with our residents, spearheading various community service initiatives, which has garnered the participation of youth from area high schools, in addition to other committed community volunteers.

Camilleri: Not would like to see happen but will happen guaranteed, improvements and accountability throughout the city, no more red tape, delays, excuses from city hall itself to all and every department, services, issues, responses, city beautification, all round customer service improvement every issue will be addressed and tackled, voices will finally be heard no matter where you live in our city the door will literally be open.

Malinowski-Maxwell: Obviously, flooding needs to be addressed. Warren Valley needs to remain a golf course as it is our largest flood plain. Our ordinance department needs to ensure it enforces our code to eliminate blight in a fair and equitable fashion.

4. Why are you seeking (re)election? Why should people vote for you?

Bazzi: I am running for mayor to maintain my commitment and continue working for our residents. As a former city councilman since 2017 and current mayor since January 26, 2021, I have hit the ground running to strategize and develop a stronger, cleaner, safer, and more vibrant city. Although much has been accomplished in the short time that I have served as mayor, there is more work to be done. I remain committed to enhancing city services and equal access to resources; tackling the infrastructure/food/Ecorse Creek problem; respecting and listening to residents; and ensuring transparency in city government. To further enhance transparency and communication, I have an open-door policy for city employees, council members, and residents alike.

Camilleri: Being a resident of this city for 49 years an seeing the steady decline of the city, talking with residence, businesses, friends having and hearing the same issues, concerns and complaints that I have myself, issues stay issues, and only come up front and center in an election year, while living and doing business in the city has become difficult and a challenge in many ways yet ignored by most who are elected by the residents of this great city, things must change, we as a city can not continue down this same road, a new respectable era will begin with a Camilleri administration in city hall count in that.

Malinowski-Maxwell: I am of the people and for the people. I have a long and deep connection to the city and its residents. That connection was forged long before my first successful run for elective office. That connection is authentic, not something trotted out for political gain. I want to be the mayor that knows the residents’ interests and has their best interests at heart, they should vote for me.

For more information on the election go to www.ci.dearborn-heights.mi.us/government/clerk_s_office.

