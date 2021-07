By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – The City Council approved the 2-mill renewal of a local street millage July 25, which will be placed on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

The millage will allow the ongoing repair and upgrading of city streets to continue for a five-year period, commencing Dec. 1, for road reconstruction, resurfacing, repair and other improvements.

If passed, the millage will generate approximately $1.45 million annually.