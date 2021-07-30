16 Taylor city council candidates to be trimmed down to 14

By ZEINAB NAJM

TAYLOR — The City Council primary election Aug. 3 will have 16 candidates on the ballot, with residents casting their votes to narrow the field to 14.

On Nov. 2, the top seven vote getters will win a seat on the council.

The candidates are Amy Atwood, Jill Brandana, Chrissy Carmona, Tina Daniels, Sam Ditzhazy, Nick Dmitruchina, Martin Drouillard, Douglas Geiss, Justin Mordarski, Korey Morris, Herman Ramik, Lindsey Rose, Ira Slaven, Asha Tyson, Chris Verdun, and incumbent Angela Winton.

Atwood is retired from Ford Motor Co. and UAW; Brandana is a paralegal; Carmona works for Landmark Realty as a real estate agent and well as for Shipt; Daniels is a patient care coordinator; Ditzhazy works in property maintenance; Drouillard is retired; Geiss works in Ford Motor Co. salaried management; Morris is interning as both a museum coordinator and archival associate at Eastern Michigan University and the Ypsilanti Historical Society; Slaven is a retired fire inspector; Tyson is an entrepreneur; Verdun is a paralegal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office; and Winton works as a chief human resources officer.

Each candidate was asked four questions with a 120-word limit for each. Responses over the word limit were edited. Dmitruchina, Mordarski, Rose and Ramik did not respond by press time.

1. List your education, experience, or skills you possess that make you a qualified candidate.

Atwood: I am a high graduate from Cooley High School. I have been attending every council meeting, study session, budget meetings, etc., since 2012. I have my own channel on YouTube, under Amy Atwood, where anyone can watch them. My videos have been used by reporters and court cases. I am well known in the city for keeping residents informed on what is happening in their community. Through the course of time, I have become very familiar with Taylor city government. I have read Robert’s Rules, The Open Meetings Act, and Michigan Sunshine Laws. When the former police chief started the Taylor On Watch Program, I was asked to be one of the coordinators, as well as fundraiser and event planner.

Brandana: I am educated, experienced and ready to work for the residents of Taylor. I have a master’s degree from the University of Michigan in Public Administration, eight years of public service as chairwoman pro tem of Taylor City Council (2005-2013) and 30-plus years as a legal professional. I have also served on the planning and community development commissions.

Carmona: I graduated from Truman High School in 1994 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Baker College as well as a Michigan real estate license. I also serve on the board of review (taxes) for the city of Taylor.

Daniels: My 20 years of experience as a dental assistant, clinical lead/safety coordinator and now a patient care coordinator has taught me how to multitask, listen well to patients and be a liaison between them and the provider to assure their needs are being met, work well with others, and put my patients and coworkers needs and safety as a priority. I’m use to hard work, doing research, implementing protocols, and above all else having the integrity to do whats best for all involved. Being a city council member would be very similar. I would be making our residents a priority, which is what they deserve.

Ditzhazy: In addition to working for the city of Taylor, I have served on the Taylor Recreation Commission for the past two years. I’ve seen first hand how many problems we are ignoring and how much work needs to be done. In addition to this I managed the official youth arm of President Trump’s re-election campaign in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. I also managed student organizations at U of M, MSU, Purdue, Ball State, and Notre Dame universities during that time period.

Drouillard: I am a former business owner and I have many years of bank property management experience. I possess a working relationship with others and in my many years as an audio technician, I forged working relationships with high level entertainers and their crews for many years. I have management skills and people skills.

Geiss: Valedictorian, Truman High School (1988); bachelor of science in Mechanical Engineering (BSME), University of Michigan Ann Arbor, 1992; Master of Business Administration (MBA), University of Michigan Ann Arbor, 2000; Taylor City Council chairman pro-tem, 2001 to 2005; Taylor City Council chairman, 2005-2008; Michigan state representative, House of Representatives, 2009-2014; majority vice chair, Energy and Technology; minority vice chair, Transportation; 1993-2008, 2015-present: Ford Motor Co. manager. In 2020, I worked on the Ford Apollo Teams to make 120 million face masks, 20 million face shields, 50,000 ventilators, and 32,000 personal air purifying respirators. All to combat COVID-19. Recognized by President Jim Hackett.

Morris: a. Education: i. bachelor’s degree from University of Michigan-Dearborn in History with a minor in Political Science. ii. Working on my master’s degree in Historic Preservation from Eastern Michigan University. b. Experience: i. Four years of organizing experience for important issues such as ending gerrymandering, making voting more accessible, access to clean water, access to assisted living for seniors and the disabled and more. ii. Current board member of the Taylor Historical Commission. iii. Years of experience in different managerial positions. c. Skills: i. Preservation of older buildings and structures for modern purposes. ii. Community outreach. iii. Ability to thoroughly research. iv. Interpersonal communications.

Slaven: I attended classes at Henry Ford College and Sault Institute of Technology. I served an apprenticeship with Voran Funeral Homes and completed all the program requirements successfully, learning how to successfully work with people. I joined Taylor Fire Department, working my way up to fire inspector prior to retirement. I possess the skills of knowing how to work with and for people and have successfully worked with people the entirety of my life.

Tyson: I am honored to serve Taylor with a robust background in leadership development. I have trained fortune 500 companies such as Pepsi and Microsoft as well as governmental agencies including FBI and the EPA in conflict resolution and confrontation management skills. My education includes a political science degree as well as a master’s in Public Administration. I have been an entrepreneur for half of my life teaching woman how to start and grow businesses from their hobbies. As a global traveler who has an eclectic experience of life, I can offer our beautiful city fresh perspective and real resolutions.

Verdun: I have earned my degree in Accounting and a juris doctorate. I have worked full-time in the Marine Corps and now the federal government overseeing numerous projects. I am chairman of the Ethic Board, where I am working to encourage transparency and widen the scope of our authority. I continuously work within the community by cleaning parks with my kids, coaching youth sports, and supporting community activities.

Winton: I’m an engaged member of our community that offers 20-plus years experience in management, HR, administration, facility management, program management and budgeting. In addition to my professional career experience, I founded and currently manage a local non-profit Metro Detroit Share. I serve on the Taylor Recreation Commission (2015-current) as well as volunteer time in a variety of other charity functions. I serve on the Wayne County Women’s Commission and the Taylor Rotary board. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Eastern Michigan University. I offer a commitment to serving others through hard work, strong skills, and experiences working with and serving diverse groups of people and putting people at the center of my professional and philanthropic work.

2. If (re)elected, what are the top two issues facing your constituents you would work to address and how?



Atwood: My first concern is the lack of transparency regarding postings of meetings, agendas, and decisions being made that affect residents. My second concern is outsourcing jobs that could be done by our city workers if we had enough employees. We need to raise the living wage and offer a better benefit package to attract workers to our city to work and hopefully buy homes here. Our unions are dying by attrition. Older workers are retiring and some newer workers are not required to join the union.

Brandana: High taxes and aging infrastructure. I would like to work with the newly elected council and administration to study the current budget in anticipation of likely unprecedented increases in costs to maintain government operations. It will be extremely challenging to stay within our budget and not spend more than we have. Our citizens (including myself) cannot afford to pay more taxes on top of their own budgets which may be already compromised by intermittent employment and/or higher costs of gas, utilities, food, etc. We also need to keep an eye toward the future and implement a plan to gradually update our infrastructure to avoid future tax increases to pay for inevitable emergency repairs.

Carmona: In my opinion the top issue for Taylor would be the staffing and funding of the fire department. More workers and equipment are desperately needed to help ensure the safety for not only our residents but also for the safety of our firemen. We also need a more competitive compensation plan to attract the best candidates to apply. I alone can’t make these changes but I definitely can bring awareness to the issues.

Daniels: I feel the lack of honesty, transparency and accountability in Taylor is one of the biggest issues residence face on a daily basis when it comes to dealings within the city, the building department, city council agenda items, city ordinances, contracts, appointees, etc. We definitely need to correct this because it is key to having an honest and scandal free local government. We also need to address high taxes. As a council we need to look at ways to decrease costs and cut wasteful spending while figuring out how to properly allocate money to keeping resident used facilities current and up to date for those of all ages.

Ditzhazy: The top two issues facing our residents is the fact that many of our parks and recreation facilities are not compliant with state safety standards. The recreation center has been operating in violation of state law for 6 years by not having the proper safety equipment. That’s unacceptable. The second issue is the fact their tax dollars are being wasted on frivolous purchases and corrupt business deals. We need to start investing in our blighted parks and neighborhoods before wasting money on pet projects and bleeding the taxpayers dry.

Drouillard: I would work with both the police and fire departments to get hire-in wages comparable to other cities around us so we will be able to hire in more fire and police officers. I would do that by working together with city council and the administration. Taylor is a great city and I will strive to continue to make it a better place for all of us citizens. Everyone should be treated the same, with the same respect, the same honesty and transparency.

Geiss: I think the top two concerns are the stability and integrity of our city government. While there have been no determinations or judgements against current elected officials, those unknowns are causing uncertainty. As the original author of the city of Taylor’s first and only ethics ordinance in 2007, and a champion of transparency through the first cable broadcasts of council meetings in 2002, and publishing of council agendas, meeting minutes, and on-line videos, I’ve demonstrated I support transparency and integrity. I also will bring a steady hand as a member of the Taylor City Council.

Morris: a. If I am elected, the top two issues I would like to address are transparency in local government, and better city planning for future endeavors. i. To address our transparency issues, I will do my best to make all city actions and budgets as accessible and detailed as possible. ii. We need leadership that will implement the plans for our future “downtown.” We need to incentivize businesses to fill in the half empty strip malls throughout the city. Most importantly, we need leadership that will modernize our infrastructure and properly maintain our green spaces throughout the entire city.

Slaven: More transparency with the government and accountability for expenditures. This can be accomplished by setting up procedures and then following them with oversight and accountability.

Tyson: There are many opportunities to up-level Taylor into a richer lifestyle for every resident and businessperson. Unfortunately, we cannot get to that immediately. First, it is imperative that we earn back your trust. I can help restore our faith in our local government. Without believing officials are doing what’s right at city hall, our growth will be stunted. The community will suffer from broken-hearted perspective. I will address this by taking the pledge of transparency and doing the right thing even when no one is watching. Listen to Taylor residents. I will advocate for an active and efficient interactive communication system for each resident to have a voice.

Verdun: In my opinion the citizens of Taylor have been sheltered from information for far too long. In order to expedite the process transparency often suffers. I have represented the city of Taylor as the chairman of the ethics board for several years and my frustration with all the red tape has been my primary motivation to run for city council. Ethics complaints, more often than not, get processed and hit a dead end once they reach the corporation counsel (administration). This is frustrating for both the complainant and the commission. As your city councilman I will fight to streamline the process for filing ethics complaints and then take that model and utilize it with respect to the bidding process for city contracts in hopes to eliminate the distrust between the public and elected officials.

Winton: The biggest issue facing the city is budget management including how to allocate the $11 million in ARPA funds. Our city is in a good financial situation with an approximate 20 percent fund balance, however we aren’t sure how COVID will impact the budget for future years. We need to watch how we spend funds, maintain a balanced budget and develop a solid plan to spend the ARPA money received. We also need to ensure we set the appropriate budget to address shortfalls in our public safety departments and work towards a plan for recruitment and retention. I will address it by working alongside other council members and the administration to ensure we maintain a balanced budget and strong fund balance.

3. What improvements or changes would you like to see happen within the city?

Atwood: I would like to see more transparency. I would like to see residents allowed to participate in all public meetings. I would like to see all public meetings shown on both cable and live streamed through the city of Taylor website. I would like to see the complete backup that the council receives posted under the agenda for city council so residents can be aware of the behind the scenes decisions.

Brandana: Economic development. I would like to see more family-oriented businesses coming to Taylor, i.e., more restaurants and retail would be nice. Unfortunately, this is not a new problem. The new administration and council need to work together to think outside the box. Tax incentives (or abatements) for businesses are only a temporary fix and not the answer. We need to come up with a way to build a better mousetrap.

Carmona: One change that I would like to see would be to improve more of our neighborhood roads. Many of the areas the residents use the most, are right in front of their own homes. Some of these roads are crumbling or in need of some repair. I know our current “Good to Great” neighborhood program is helping to achieve this, but I do think many more residential roads could use some attention to them.

Daniels: I would like to see an increase in the checks and balances within the city. We definitely need more accountability. Residents need to be better informed on the items voted on by city council and should be encouraged to attend and participate at council meetings. We need to have safeguards added for our green-space and continuing updates and improvements at all of our parks.

Ditzhazy: I want to see us take safety seriously. We have city owned buildings operating illegally, and employees working in unsafe environments. I think I speak for a lot of residents when I say we are tired of seeing the law blatantly violated in the city of Taylor. We need to elect new people with new ideas that will not sit back as federal laws are broken right in front of them.

Drouillard: I would like to see our city more transparent to its citizens so that they will be able to understand everything that is happening within our city and keep them abreast of everything that the city is planning on doing. Be honest and respectfully to all of our citizens.

Geiss: My biggest initiative will be to establish an organization of Southeast Michigan city councils and township boards. For far too long, each city council and township board in southeast Michigan has operated in a vacuum. There is no sharing of best practices, lessons learned, or regional cooperation. What does another community pay to pave their roads? What are the costs of contracted services? Who bids on contracts? What economies of scale (and lower costs) can be achieved by working together. As a former state representative, I’m well aware that Taylor can do better if we work with our neighbors. I think this would a transformational organization.

Morris: a. Public transportation options are a must for any city that wants to attract young families. We need to build up our sidewalks to make personal mobility safer for everyone involved. We need bus shelters and benches at our bus stops to protect riders from the elements. We should invest in proper planning to develop cycling lanes for safer travel. And as an elected official, I will advocate on behalf of Taylor to implement better regional public transportation. Personal vehicles are expensive, and they should not be required to prosper in our city.

Slaven: Better services for all the people of the city in every area.

Tyson: I envision a happier people in our city. I want people to love their lives. That can not happen if they do not feel safe, heard and included. I seek to create opportunities for our neighbors to have a platform that is effective.

Verdun: Affordable family friendly events. It’s very expensive for growing families to afford many of the events hosted on by the city. Improve and maintain recreational parks and buildings. Many parks and buildings are poorly maintained or do not comply with certain standards.

Winton: Infrastructure improvements are always high on the list of priorities. Great improvements have been made over the past years and I would like to see that work continue. We need to evaluate and figure out ways to recruit and retain staff in all areas, specifically public safety. Having a properly staffed public safety departments is vital to maintaining a safe community that people want to reside in. Last, I believe we can always improve recreational opportunities, especially for teens and young adults. I would like to see improvements in this area (i.e. skate parks, more sports opportunities).

4. Why are you seeking (re)election? Why should people vote for you?

Atwood: I am seeking a seat for city council because instead of waiting for a change to occur, I have decided to be part of the change. I am hoping for a council that will work together, and one that remembers that we work for the residents. We are elected to serve the residents.

Brandana: I suspect that our recent notoriety will probably result in the voters electing a new administration and a majority of new council members. I may be able to help. Over the years, I have gained valuable experience about city operations and the level of attention to detail my legal work requires has prepared me well for managing city budgets, contracts and negotiations. If I am chosen by the voters, I will work with my fellow electeds to build a brighter future for Taylor.

Carmona: I am seeking to be elected to city council because I have grown up in this city, I raise my kids here and my extended family resides here as well. I think the city, as a whole, has done great things over the past 8 years and I want to help keep it on a path to greatness. There’s much to be proud of in Taylor and with my educational background and my passion to work with those around me, I am positive I can be of an asset to the city.

Daniels: As a lifelong resident and homeowner in the city of Taylor I have first-hand knowledge of the lack of honesty residents face on a daily basis. It’s a struggle to get answers to simple question. We shouldn’t be faced with a let’s cover our butts mentality. It should be am I doing what’s right for my constituents mentality. We need to get rid of the good ol’ boys club and give residents back their voice. We need people that will make our residents a priority. Someone who is willing to stand up for what’s right, even if they are the only one standing. That is exactly why I am running.

Ditzhazy: I’m not running because I want to, I’m running because I feel like I have to. I could be out in California sitting under palm trees managing a congressional campaign right now. Instead I am here running for city council because I have seen first hand how badly my hometown is failing the people that live here. I’m tired of turning on my TV and seeing a corrupt mayor stutter through TV interviews and bleed our city dry as our council does nothing and our residents suffer. https://samfortaylorcouncil.com.

Drouillard: I am a very strong person and I am going to fight for the best interest of our city and our citizens and as you can see, I will not back down.

Geiss: I have been involved in my community for nearly 40 years, and have called Taylor my home my entire life. I am seeking this position to continue to work positively towards the future. I have a proven track record of getting things done, working with all to get the job done. No one person will decide what we focus on and accomplish. I look forward to working collaboratively to get the job done, for the betterment of all. It would be an honor to be elected, once again.

Morris: a. I am seeking to be elected because I believe it is every person’s civic responsibility to get involved in our communities, and as a council member, I will do my best to increase civic engagement throughout the city, to help create a Taylor that is more representative of all our neighbors, not just a few. b. People should vote for me because I will truly listen to constituents when they want to share their concerns and ideas. Council embers should be beholden to the people, and that is why I have been out knocking doors since March of this year, to get a better understanding of what the people want.

Slaven: I have lived in this community the entirety of my life and would like to see it grow and prosper. I would think that most everyone living here are of the same mind-set that they too would like to speak of their city with pride.

Tyson: I am seeking election because to whom much is given – much is required. I am knowledgeable, caring and reasonable. That is what we need now more than ever. People should vote for me because I am the only candidate who can move us progressively forward and make history for the city by filling this void in representation. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Taylor’s African American population is the second largest ethnicity group at 17 percent. It is then reasonable to support at least 17 percent of Taylor’s city council also be African American.

Verdun: The combination of my work, education, and life experience make me the most qualified candidate for city council.

Winton: I enjoy serving our community and believe I do it well. I am committed to making the right decisions for residents of our great city. I was appointed into a council vacancy in February of 2019 and have worked very hard over the past 2 years in researching issues and educating myself on effective local leadership including enrolling in and attending sessions in the Elected Officials Academy through the Michigan Municipal League. As you see from my volunteer history, I am extremely dedicated to serving others and I hope residents will give me the opportunity to continue to serve them as an elected councilperson.

For more information on the primary election go to www.cityoftaylor.com/179/City-Clerk.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])