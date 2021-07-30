Families enjoy the return of the Teddy Bear Picnic

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Families enjoyed the return of the annual Teddy Bear Picnic July 24 at the Dearborn Historical Museum’s McFadden-Ross House and grounds, following a year off due to the pandemic.

The event, which included crafts and games, also offered prizes for the largest, fuzziest, best-dressed and look-alike teddy bears, with City Councilwomen Erin Byrnes and Leslie Herrick serving as judges.

Rooty the A&W bear was also on hand to dispense root beer and greet his fans.

Robin Walker of Inkster, who brought her grandson Zahir Fitzpatrick to the event, said they missed it last year, and were glad to return. She said he enjoyed the crafts, games and prizes.

“It is something that you do not want to miss,” Walker said.

Zeinab Choucair, 8, of Dearborn, said she enjoyed the activities and having her teddy bear by her side.

“The Teddy Bear Picnic is really fun,” she said.

Her mother, Nissrin Bazzi, said they enjoy the event every year.

“Just the gathering, and meeting new people – I made two new friends from here,” she said. “And it is such a good activity for the kids, and our kids need it.”

Bri Gentry, who brought her 2-year-old son, Elias, to his first Teddy Bear Picnic, said he enjoyed the fishing for the rubber ducky game and decorating a bag in the craft area.

“It’s so fun,” she said. “The kids love it, there are all kinds of fun games and they get to run around and play with lots of friends.”

Herrick said this is one of her favorite Dearborn events.

“Who can resist all these fuzzy, furry, large and small friends?” she said, referring to the beloved bears.

She said that she and Byrnes, the contest judges, had fun, but selecting the winners was difficult.

Museum assistant Sara Lange said it was absolutely amazing to see all the children’s smiling faces.

“It looks like they had a blast, and it was really great to see how many came out, in spite the pandemic,” she said.

Lange said the children enjoyed the puppet and bag decorating crafts, and said the outdoor duck pond game, utilizing a wading pool, was popular.

She said about 50 children attended, down slightly from the 71 children who attended the 2019 event.

“We had the fire truck for a while, we had a ping pong game, we had basketball, we had cornhole,” she said. “We had a lot of really awesome things. There are a ton of things to do, so it’s a lot of fun and it is something you can do outside with the kids, so you are not stuck inside.”