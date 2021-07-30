Southgate hosts Thursday night events at Market Center Park

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Thursday evenings in Market Center Park, with concerts, food and fun, will continue through the end of August, Mayor Joseph Kuspa announced at the July 21 City Council meeting.

The events run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. band start time.

Aug. 5 features Mexican Food Madness, with the band “All Directions,” which plays funk, jazz, and rhythm and blues. Food trucks from Tijuana’s, Buffy’s Mexi-Casian Grill and Treat Dreams will be on site, with yard games set up for family fun.

On Aug. 12, Patriots in the Park is the theme, with the variety band Weekend Comeback, and food trucks from the Motor City Pasty Co. and Royal Treats and Eats. First responders will be honored, and a basket raffle will be held.

On Aug. 19, Southgate Business Appreciation will be the focus, with the Downriver Community Band providing music, and food trucks from Buffy’s Mexi-Casian Grill and Royal Treats and Eats. A bounce house and yard games will entertain youngsters.

Aug. 26, Sweet Treats Day, will feature classic rock band Channel 3, followed by a movie in the park. Food trucks from Pablo’s Tacos and Treat Dreams will whet appetites, and yard games will offer fun diversions.

For more information, go to the city’s website.