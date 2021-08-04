Flood, sewer backup damage and estimated losses form due to city of Dearborn by Aug. 9

DEARBORN – Residents who experienced flooding or sewer backups in their homes during the June 25-26 storms are asked to fill out a flood and sewer backup damage and estimated losses report form to the city by Aug. 9.

Residents can fill out the form online.

Those without internet access, or who have questions, can contact the Dearborn Flood Response Call Center at 313-586-3181. The form can be accessed by texting FLOOD to 313-635-3900 as well.

An Arabic version of the reporting form is also available online.

The Aug. 9 deadline is dictated by state law, which gives property owners 45 days to report damage after a flooding event. By submitting the form within 45 days of the event, property owners have met the legal requirement for notifying the city of their damages.

Those seeking financial assistance from the federal government following the June storms must fill out a separate application with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, even if they have filled out a form with the city. The deadline for filing a claim with FEMA is Sept. 13. There are multiple ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

• Report online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

• Call FEMA’s hotline at 800-621-3362.

• Use FEMA’s phone app.

• Visit FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center at Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave. The DRC will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days per week.

For more information on the city’s flood response and resources, click here.