Fraudulent phone account opened

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — A resident filed a police report after she received mail from Verizon Wireless that included a bill of $186.11 due on Aug. 8. She said the bill included an iPhone 12 Pro Max with an unlimited 5G plan, but that she does not use Verizon Wireless.

The account was opened in the resident’s name without her permission and she does not know the date of when. Police were provided with the account number.

Payment schedule for the account was listed for 2021 through 2024, the report said. The resident was advised to contact police if she notices any other unusual activity and was provided a case number.