Man defrauded of over $200

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — The victim of fraudulent debit card charges informed police that $207.41 in unauthorized charges were made in two transactions online from Walmart.

According to the report, the first transition for $107 was made July 16, and the second for $100.41 was made July 20. He received an email from Walmart thanking him for the purchases.

The first purchase was delivered in Indiana and the second was delivered to Maryland, the man said. Names and addresses were provided to police.

Also, the victim had already contacted his bank about the fraudulent activity before calling police.