Melvindale receives 2 Michigan Financially Distressed City grants

Fire hydrants, city hall computers, phones will be replaced

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – The city received two Michigan Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Township grants to replace fire hydrants, and city hall computers and phones, City Administrator Richard Ortiz announced Aug. 4.

A critical equipment grant will provide $131,200 for 40 DFD spin-in fire hydrants and eight regular fire hydrants.

A critical equipment and operational improvement grant for city hall will provide $13,350 to replace computers and laptops, and $4,725 to replace the telephone system.

The funds are distributed by the Michigan Department of Treasury on a reimbursement basis.

The city council unanimously accepted both grants, and voted for them to take immediate effect.