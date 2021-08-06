Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Melvindale receives 2 Michigan Financially Distressed City grants

Melvindale City Administrator Richard Ortiz (left) announces Aug. 4 that the city received two Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships grants through the Michigan Department of the Treasury, as Mayor Wheeler Marsee and City Attorney Lawrence Coogan listen.

Fire hydrants, city hall computers, phones will be replaced

By SUE SUCHYTA
MELVINDALE – The city received two Michigan Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Township grants to replace fire hydrants, and city hall computers and phones, City Administrator Richard Ortiz announced Aug. 4.

A critical equipment grant will provide $131,200 for 40 DFD spin-in fire hydrants and eight regular fire hydrants.

A critical equipment and operational improvement grant for city hall will provide $13,350 to replace computers and laptops, and $4,725 to replace the telephone system.

The funds are distributed by the Michigan Department of Treasury on a reimbursement basis.

The city council unanimously accepted both grants, and voted for them to take immediate effect.