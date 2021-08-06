Victim falls for DTE scam; money refunded

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — Police spoke with the victim of a fraud scam involving a call from an alleged DTE Energy employee.

The victim said that on July 23 she received a phone call from a man who said he worked in the shutoff department. He also said DTE has not received a payment from the victim and that he was giving a shutoff notice.

According to the report, the victim said she thought she was up to date on her payments, but believed the man and provided her debit card number. She was provided with an employee number and transaction confirmation number.

Following the phone call, the victim opened her DTE account and discovered she had previously made a payment and was up to date on all of her payments. That same day, she discovered multiple Best Buy purchases on her debut card totaling $640.27.

The victim went to her bank the next day to close her bank account which she was able to do successfully along with opening a new bank account.

Her bank was able to issue a refund for the fraudulent charges.