Dearborn distributing free dry ice from 1-6 p.m. today

DEARBORN – The city will distribute free dry ice from 1 to 6 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Aug. 13 at the loading dock of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

Proof of residency is required and residents should bring a cooler for safe transport.

Depending on the length of the power outage, additional distribution may take place this weekend. Details will be published when available.

For information about keeping food safe to eat during power outages, go to https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/food-safety-during-a-power-outage.html.