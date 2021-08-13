Melvindale City Council approves reopening of Civic Center

Date not yet set

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Mayor Wheeler Marsee initiated consideration of the partial reopening of the Civic Center, which includes the Kessey Field House and Community Event Center, during the Aug. 4 City Council meeting.

Following the discussion, the council voted to begin the work to reopen the civic center, but without a commitment to a date when it would occur.

“I have been beat up, bashed, threatened and I really don’t know what to do, council, so, I am bringing it to you,” he said. “What do you guys want to do as far as opening the field house, at least for the rental of the hall?”

Marsee said a lot of people have asked him when they will be able to rent the hall again.

“Because the money aspect of it is so great, too, to put people down there, I wanted to come to you guys with it, and just see what you want to do,” he said. “Right now, we can help our community with the hall, and we need another place for our seniors, and we have two nice halls down there that are not being utilized, and it seems like everybody and their brother are coming out of COVID and want to have a party.”

Marsee said positions at the civic center would likely be part time, at least for now, and noted that the previous employees were all laid off, so staffing the facility might be an issue, and a cleaning person, perhaps the person who cleans city hall, would be needed, as well.

He said potential hall renters would also need a way to get a contract and submit it.

Marsee said he would like to include the hall setup as part of the rental contract, and the same personnel would check for damage after the event.

It was suggested that, if an outside firm were hired to do cleanup and setup, that the cost be incorporated into the rental cost.

Marsee said a Melvindale police officer also could provide access to the hall for rentals, and lock it up again after the event, since the center is not currently staffed.

City Administrator Richard Ortiz said he was not comfortable turning over a hall to a renter without having staff on site. He acknowledged the need to reopen it, though, to generate revenue.

“Based on our last audit, and the agreement that we made with the auditors, as we move forward, the facility does need to open again, and cannot be shut,” he said. “It does need to be staffed with part time people, because it is just rentals.”

Ortiz said part-time staff would be able to address rentals in both the fieldhouse and in the banquet hall.

“Based on how the audit went, it cannot be shut, or else we will have issues,” he said. “It does have to reopen, but it has to operate efficiently. I am all for opening it once it is planned, and we need to get a license for alcohol; I believe the county has to come through.”

Ortiz recommended the council not pick an opening date until operational issues were resolved, and he said the council will also need to increase rental rates to cover anticipated costs.

“I think an analysis needs to be done before we just say we are open,” Ortiz said. “But it does need to be open, and all the contracts need to be looked at as well.”

Councilwoman Julie Rauser asked if any corporate sponsors

been solicited, perhaps for naming rights, and to provide privileges for their employees.

Ortiz said Marathon has been the city’s biggest sponsor in the past, and that typically, companies will only help with capital improvements, as opposed to operational costs.

“You have to have a plan, why you need funds, who it is going to benefit,” he said. “Maybe we could ask Ford and DTE. But it would take a letter and a plan, from this body. It needs to come from the mayor – ‘Here’s a plan for our city’ – and say would you be a partner with us.”

Marsee suggested that corporate sponsors be sought for music events next summer.

“We have a great facility down there that’s sitting vacant, all summer long,” he said. “And then we have our youth, hot rodding around, acting crazy, with no place to go, and at least if we had some form of entertainment, recreation – something down there for them – it may deter them from what they’re doing.”

Marsee bemoaned the lack of recreation options and the closure of the city pool.

“I’d like to get a lot of things going, but, right now, the infrastructure is my main goal,” he said. “We are working with DPW to try to get that going. Cities are having such a hard time with their infrastructure – the water pipes, the water mains – so, right now, we are just trying to build the city back with good bones.”