Pets of the Week

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Dirtbike

Dirtbike, a 16-month-old male mixed breed, was found on the Southfield Freeway after nearly being hit by a car. After a bath and some TLC, Dirtbike warmed right up and loves to play. He is a high energy boy who shelter evaluators think could benefit from some training and manners, but is a fast learner and will work for treats.

Michael

Michael, a 15-week-old male domestic medium hair, arrived at the shelter with his litter mates. He’s a tiny guy and gets a bit squirmy when handled too much.

Jasmine

Jasmine, a 17-week-old female domestic shorthair, is a sweet, curious girl who has a love of feather toys. She can be quite talkative at times.

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or go to www.metrodetroitanimals.org.