Southgate Council approves surveillance system for library

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – A surveillance system for the Southgate Veterans Memorial Library, funded through the library budget, was approved during the Aug. 4 City Council meeting.

City Administrator Dustin Lent recommended the council approve the same vendor which recently supplied the security systems at the court and police department, D/A Central Intelligent Technology Solutions, waiving the bid process and awarding them the $40,410 contract, which is part of the library’s budget.

Library Director Donald Priest said video surveillance has become a common security measure in public libraries.

“Having recordings of incidents will help protect both the public and the library staff, and may help deter incidents from occurring in the first place,” he said.

Priest noted that D/A Central’s systems have already been successfully implemented in other city buildings.

“Their systems specialist has been extremely helpful in helping me figure out what we need from video surveillance, and how to best make our needs a reality.”