Dearborn returns to normal bulk pickup operations

Flood damaged materials may require special pickup

DEARBORN – The city returned to its normal operations for bulk pickup at curbside Aug.16.

This means that residents may need to call for a special pickup if they have very extensive amounts of discarded materials that they are setting at the curb as a result of June floods. The cost of a special pickup begins at $60.

Residents should call 313-943-2150 for specific details, and for an assessment from the Sanitation Division regarding the amount of their discarded items.

A certain amount of bulk materials set at the curb are just automatically collected for free under the contract with GFL. That had been the normal operations in prior to the flooding. Calling 313-943-2150 should provide clarity for individuals uncertain if their flood-damaged items will qualify for free pickup.

The city is continuing to work with a charity partner that is assisting elderly or disabled residents unable to clear their basements by themselves. In those cases served by the charity, the city will continue picking up bulk items at the curb.

Residents still have an opportunity from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 to bring flood damaged materials to the DPW Yard, 2951 Greenfield, for free disposal. This is the last day that the DPW yard will allow trailers full of bulk items.

Residents can also bring materials in any vehicle they have. Residents must be able to unload the materials themselves.