Flooding mitigation workshop hosted by FEMA

Dearborn could apply for funds to install residential backflow preventers

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives answered questions and provided brochures on post-flood rebuilding Aug. 26 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, to help impacted residents and business owners.

In addition to FEMA experts fielding questions from the floor, other agencies, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Emergency Management Office, the U.S. Small Business Administration, FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, were on hand to answer questions one-on-one and provide informational pamphlets.

Subject matter experts offered information on rebuilding following the June 26 flood event to lessen the impact of future flooding.

FEMA representatives were also on-hand to explain the financial assistance application process.

Brian Killen, FEMA senior floodplain management specialist, said community projects for future flood control could include a program that would provide residential backflow preventers, with the city applying for and administering the program.

“They may want to set up a project to give out backflow preventers,” he said. “That has been done before, and FEMA has grant programs for communities – not for individuals – called the hazard mitigation grant program.”

Killen said a city’s public works director or emergency manager could develop a project, and they would work with state officials, who would initiate an application.

“With those projects, there is a cost share,” he said. “It’s 75 federal, 25 local, so, those type of projects usually involve some type of mitigation.”

Killen urged those in attendance to pick up a backflow valve preventer pamphlet provided at the workshop.

“If we didn’t think they were safe, we wouldn’t be encouraging folks to get those systems,” he said. “There are a number of plumbing options that a homeowner can take to prevent backflow into their homes.”

Tim Hawkins, Dearborn’s director of property services, encouraged residents with structural flood mitigation questions to contact the Dearborn’s city engineer, M. Yunus Patel, at 313-943-2145 or [email protected]

FEMA publications are available by calling 800-480-2520, via email, at [email protected], or online, at fema.gov/library.