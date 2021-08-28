3 arrested after shooting in Dearborn

DEARBORN — Three people were arrested following a shooting in the 25000 block of Michigan Ave. about 2 a.m. today.

Police responded to a report of a shooting where one person was injured. Upon arrival, officers found that a 42-year-old man had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, where was being treated for his injuries as of publication.

Three people were arrested in connection to the shooting and there is no threat to the public, police said.

The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance and for any witness to speak with investigators. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police tipline at 313-943-2229 or Crimestoppers at 800-SPEAKUP.

“Due to the quick actions of our officers, all parties were apprehended quickly,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “Our investigators are seeking charges on all involved and will be forwarding a request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Ref: 21-22667

