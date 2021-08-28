Heights man wins $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life

HEIGHTS — A Dearborn Heights man had to make sure he was awake after winning $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game.

Matt Swindall matched the five white balls drawn Aug. 19 – 11-12-16-38-48 – to win the big prize. He bought his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com. Swindall is the eighth Michigan Lottery player to win a lifetime prize in the Lucky for Life game this year.

“I got up early to get ready to head up north for a friend’s weekend trip,” said Swindall, 45. “I checked my email right when I got up and had one from the Lottery that was different than anything I had ever gotten. I logged in to my account, and really didn’t believe what I was seeing. I rubbed my eyes over and over, but the screen kept showing the same thing: I had won $25,000 a year for life.

“I woke my wife up and told her we’d hit the Lottery. Of course, she didn’t believe me, so I showed her my phone. She told me I was dreaming and went back to sleep. When I called to make the appointment to claim my prize, it finally hit her that we’d won.”

Swindall visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annual payments of $25,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

With his winnings, he plans to buy a new home, add to his children’s college funds, and then save the remainder.

“Winning is pretty amazing and life changing for us,” Swindall said. “It’s going to put us at ease financially for a long time to come.”

For $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life.

Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. seven days-a-week. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com.