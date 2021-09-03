Bellagio demands apology from council chair

Malinowski-Maxwell says apology isn’t coming

HEIGHTS — The attorney for Bellagio Banquet Hall, 23900 W. Warren Ave., requested a formal apology from City Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell for comments she made regarding the the business last month.

The Aug. 31 letter to Malinowski-Maxwell and Corporation Counsel Gary Miotke from attorney Sam Fakih is a demand for formal retraction and apology statements from comments made at the Aug. 24 council meeting.

“It has come to our attention that Ms. Maxwell has made and continues to make disparaging and inflammatory remarks against Bellagio and, by extension, its owners,” the letter reads. “On August 24, 2021, Ms. Maxwell stated what appears to be direct allegations of criminal wrongdoing on the part of Bellagio – asserting that they have bypassed water meters to avoid making payments as required.”

During the Aug. 24 council meeting, Malinowski-Maxwell read a statement where she said there are legitimate questions about Mayor Bill Bazzi writing off water bills for supporters of his mayoral campaign.

At the same meeting, Bazzi said he did not want to speak about a potential lawsuit about a $30,000 water bill that involves a local business accused of stealing water. He also requested a closed session to discuss the topic. Malinowski-Maxwell said she did not know of a lawsuit.

According to the letter, in order to resolve the issues without litigation, Fakih demanded Malinowski-Maxwell retract her statements from Aug. 24 in all respects, issue an apology for the statements having been made in the first place, and immediately cease and desist from making any further false accusations against Bellagio.

“The letter seeks to restore Bellagio’s reputation and goodwill within the Dearborn Heights community,” Fakih said in an email. “Bellagio has been and remains a vital part of the city as a celebration venue and meeting spot for local businesses. Their trust in Bellagio is paramount and that reputation must be protected.”

According to the letter, if demands were not met within five days of the date on the letter, Fakih will explore other options available to Bellagio, including but not necessarily limited to litigation and injunctive relief against the city and Malinowski-Maxwell.

“It is not our goal to commence litigation or seek damages against the city, but, as was stated earlier, to restore Bellagio’s standing,” Fakih said in an email. “However, if Ms. Malinowski-Maxwell is unwilling to cooperate then we will have no choice but to explore our options which may include litigation against Ms. Malinowski-Maxwell and the city itself.

“It bears repeating that we have no interest in protracted litigation or damages against the city, but we must take steps to protect our client and if that is the route the city prefers than we will go that route.”

Malinowski-Maxwell’s attorney James Fett responded to Fakih’s letter with a letter of his own, stating there will not be an apology.

“In your letter of Aug. 31, 2021, you demand a retraction, an apology, and that Ms. Maxwell refrain from future statements regarding Bellagio during council meetings,” Fett wrote. “Be advised that there will be no retraction, no apology and that Ms. Maxwell will not be bullied into abandoning her fiduciary duty to investigate possible fraud, corruption, or other crimes of the Bazzi administration.

“That your client is caught up in this water bill debacle is unfortunate. If it did no wrong, there is nothing to worry about. Perhaps your client should prevail upon the mayor to come clean and clear this up.”

Fett has requested an accounting of Bazzi’s water bill writeoffs as she directed him to do so rather than doing it herself, because Bazzi had threatened litigation in a July 29 email.

“Malinowski notes that one of Bazzi’s large financial supporters has threatened to sue her because she has questioned Bazzi’s write down of the supporter’s water bill,” the statement read.

Malinowski-Maxwell did not mention Bellagio by name at the meeting, but Bellagio is named in a press release that references the July 29 email from Bazzi to Miotke.

The email to Miotke from Bazzi says one of his concerns is that Malinowski-Maxwell is “using the Bellagio water bill to discredit my administration (she could have called you or me to explain the bill instead she is exposing the city to a lawsuit and a flood gate to everyone to contest their high water bill).”

Fakih wrote that Malinowski-Maxwell stated what appears to be direct allegations of criminal wrongdoing on the part of Bellagio — asserting that they have bypassed water meters to avoid making payments as required.

“As Mr. Miotke pointed out, Ms. Maxwell accused Bellagio of theft,” the letter read. “Despite Mr. Miotke’s immediate indication that the remarks should cease immediately, in addition to a later explanation, Ms. Maxwell – in her official capacity as Council Chairwoman – continued with these brazen lies.”

He continued by saying that there is “no question” the remarks were made in an effort to improve Malinowski-Maxwelll’s mayoral run, but the statements do real damage to Bellagio’s reputation within the community and are false and uncalled for.

“Mr. Miotke was correct in advising that Ms. Maxwell’s comments were inflammatory and could potentially subject the City of Dearborn Heights itself to litigation,” Fakih wrote.

