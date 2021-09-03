Mel-NAP loses bus service after 4 drivers quit

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Students in the Melvindale-Northern Allen Park School District won’t have school bus service after Labor Day, following the resignation of four drivers working for the district’s third-party transportation supplier.

In a letter emailed to parents Sept. 2, Elfriede Hervey, director of Operations and Transportation, said the resignation of the drivers, coupled with the challenging labor market, has forced the district to suspend transportation effective Sept. 7 for general education students.

The letter states that transportation will still be provided for out-of-district special education services, preschool and career technical programing.

Hervey’s letter states that the transportation supplier canceled its contract with the district following the resignation of the four drivers.

“Our hope is to secure services soon,” Hervey said. “We cannot give parents a date that transportation services will return to the district; however, I can assure you that it is a top priority for the district, and we will continue to work to find a solution.”

Parents were promised updated information as it becomes available.