Resident reports $1,100 missing

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Police were dispatched to a house in the 4900 block of South Gulley Aug. 27 regarding a break-in where $1,100 was taken from the top of the victim’s dresser.

The victim said he had just moved into the house with his mother and that he leaves his house every morning for work. The day prior, the victim and his mother both left for work when they locked all the doors and windows.

Police were told that the house was a little messy since he was moving into the house, but that all his belongings were intact from the night before. When the victim came back from work Aug. 26, he went straight to his garage to build cabinets for his job then went inside to his bedroom.

He said that his piggy bank was moved from its original place, but nothing was taken from it. The victim noticed $1,100 missing from the top of his dresser, and clothes thrown all over the bedroom. He said that when he comes home work, he places is wallet and other items on the same dresser.

The mother said she went up to her room where she observed a couple of makeup bags that were moved along with old clothes from her closet. She told police she didn’t think much of it because her 3-year-old grandson was over at the house the day before and she thought he might have gone through her stuff.

When the mother spoke with her son, she determined that there was a home invasion. There were no signs of forces entry and all windows and doors were intact and secure.

There was no suspect information.