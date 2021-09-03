Son of the late Melvindale Tejano music legend Martin Solis seeks festival

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Frank Solis, son of the late Tejano musical legend Martin Solis, approached the City Council Aug. 18 to see if it would facilitate a November festival honoring his father’s music.

Tejano, or Tex-Mex music, is the folk and popular music of the Mexican-American populations of central and southern Texas.

Tejano music is danceable, and combines Mexican, European and Tex-Mex music. The accordion was added by German, Polish and Czech immigrants.

Martin Solis, who was born in San Antonio, but who moved to Melvindale as a child, during the Great Depression, was inducted into the Remembering Our Own Tejano Stars Hall of Fame in Alice, Texas, in 2018 for his contributions to Tejano music.

Solis played bajo sexto, a Mexican string instrument in the guitar family, and sang with a four-man band, El Primos, for many years, and through music, passed on an important part of his culture to younger generations.

Frank Solis told the City Council that he is involved with the Michigan Music Hall of Fame and the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation, which, along with his family, has petitioned the state of Michigan for a historical marker placard in Mexicantown, in southwest Detroit.

“We are looking to have a festival in that area, seeing that Melvindale is my father’s hometown,” he said.

Solis said he hoped to be able to use the Melvindale Civic Arena for an early November one- or two-day weekend festival.

“I wanted to get the information, as to what we would have to do, to make this event happen,” he said. “We’ve got media people coming in from Texas, and from the Tejano ROOTS Hall of Fame, and we have some bands coming in, with local talent.”

Solis asked for direction from city officials, and City Attorney Lawrence Coogan encouraged Solis to contact him.

Mayor Wheeler Marsee took Solis’ proposal, and promised to distribute it to all of the council members.

“We are looking at two days, a Friday and Saturday event,” Solis said. “It would consist of vendors and entertainment, and dancing on both nights.”