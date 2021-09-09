Burglar steals bride’s wedding fund

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE — A burglar stole $2,000 in cash and coins that a bride-to-be was saving for her wedding, from her bedroom dresser drawer, on Aug. 17, while the residents were away from the house in the 17200 block of Flora Street.

The thief also stole $5,000 in cash from another bedroom.

A child’s bedroom was ransacked, but nothing was stolen.

The victims said they suspected a relative, who had stolen money from them in the past, of the theft. The point of entry was likely a window that is kept ajar because it is difficult to close.