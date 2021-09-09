Disabled woman’s purse stolen

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A disabled woman who was using a motorized scooter at Kroger, 16705 Fort St., lost her purse and its contents Aug. 30 when she left it in the unit’s basket when leaving the store.

The woman, who realized the purse was missing about 20 minutes after leaving the store, returned to the parking lot, but the purse was gone, and was not taken to the store service desk.

The victim said her purse contained $100 in cash, debit and credit cards, and a cell phone. She said she canceled the debit and credit cards, and said no fraudulent purchases were made.

Her cell phone had been turned off, so was not trackable.