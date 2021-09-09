Dodge Charger stolen overnight

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspaper

HEIGHTS — A man called police to a house in the 6500 block of Kingsbury Sept. 1 after his stolen gray Dodge Charger was stolen. He said the vehicle was parked in front of the house about 7 p.m. Aug. 31 and noticed it was missing about 7 a.m. the next morning.

The man told police all the windows were tinted besides the driver’s window. He also said that the Dodge was locked and stolen without the keys.

According to the report, the man had purchased the Dodge Aug. 31 and was in the process of transferring the plate in his name.