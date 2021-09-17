Community Fund sponsors electrical utility box art at Wagner Place

The power of public art

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – With colors that pop with power, three artists commissioned by the Dearborn Community Fund have brightened outdoor electrical utility boxes in Wagner Place’s outdoor gathering space with vibrant public art.

Artists Shadia Derbyshire, 45, of Farmington Hills; Biz Drouillard, 54, of Temperance; and Becca Simmons, 27, of Ypsilanti, were chosen to bring their submitted concepts to life on the utility boxes with bold brushstrokes during the Sept. 10 Farmers Market.

EmmaJean Woodyard, Dearborn Community Fund executive director, said Ann Arbor art aficionados have commissioned outdoor art on utility boxes for years, and said the city advised them to clear the project with both DTE and with Cristina Sheppard-Decius, manager of the east and west Dearborn downtown development authorities.

“DTE’s response was kind of like, ‘Hey, we really don’t have an answer; just go for it,’” Woodyard said. “The artists were thrilled. They are using the artwork that they submitted.”

Woodyard said about two dozen artists submitted designs for the initial three utility box project, which had a short turn-around time.

Derbyshire said she learned about the project through social media.

“There was a call for art, and it happened to pop up on my news feed, and I was, like, ‘Sounds like fun,’” she said.

As a working artist, Derbyshire created a decorative painting company more than 20 years ago, and does murals, fine art and decorative painting full-time.

She said this is the first electrical utility box she’s painted, though.

Derbyshire said her design was inspired by the floral vendors at the Farmington Hills Farmers Market that she frequently patronizes.

“I really appreciate seeing the vibrancy of those colors, so I thought it would be a good way to bring that to here year-round,” she said. “Flowers always brighten up things.”

Derbyshire said her painted flowers tend to last longer than the ones she brings to bloom organically, and she would like to see similar outdoor art projects take root and grow in other nearby communities.

“Any place that you can incorporate art is always going to be beneficial to the community,” Derbyshire said.

She said the city will apply a marine varnish to all of the boxes after the paint has cured, with an ultra-violet protectant to help it retain its longevity.

Derbyshire said on Sept. 10 that the artists really lucked out with the weather.

“It’s a gorgeous day for it,” she said. “My biggest thing right now is just finding a way to bring beauty to the world. It’s been a rough couple years for everybody, and I feel like anything that can bring a smile, or lighten somebody’s heart or just bring a little bit of joy to their day is just beneficial for everybody.”

Simmons said she currently pursues her art professionally part-time, but hopes to be able to work at it full-time in the future.

She works at Blick Art Materials in Dearborn, where the most recent DCF Pockets of Perception mural graces the building’s west wall.

“Everything I am involved in is artsy in some way,” Simmons said.

She said her electrical panel box design was inspired by her affinity for bright colors, as well as happy, fun designs.

“I am always inspired by nature, and I thought that it was kind of ironic to do a really nature-based piece on an electrical box,” Simmons said. “It’s kind of like pushing away some of that city-like industrial feeling and pushing a more organic natural feeling. I think everyone can enjoy having a little more nature in their life.”

She said this is her first outdoor art installation, and her largest to date.

Simmons said much of the art she creates is digitally developed, as well as in marker and acrylic.

“I really like super-bright colors, really contrasting colors, to be really in-your-face,” she said. “It is really attention-grabbing, and I think also just really fun, and it makes people really smile when they see really neon colors.”

Simmons said she is looking forward to getting feedback from farmers market customers who pass by.

“I’m kind of nervous of how far I will be by the end of the day,” she said while painting the box, “but I am trying to stay positive and am excited to see how this unfolds.”

Simmons said she has never had to produce something this big under deadline before.

“I do a lot of window murals where I work, so there is kind of a deadline for those, and they are pretty big, but not as big as this,” she said.

Drouillard, who was working alongside Simmons, said that while he has been an artist for a long time, he started to pursue public art relatively recently.

“I kind of stumbled into it a couple years back, and didn’t think it would be my thing, but found I really enjoyed it,” he said. “So, I have been trying to do as much as I can, and get bigger and bigger projects.”

Drouillard said he is currently pursuing his art part-time, and has built a reputation as a sculptor.

“With that, I use a lot of found materials,” he said. “Junk on the street, driftwood, whatever I can find. I like to mix it up and have different materials within one piece.”

Drouillard said his electrical utility box design is a digital collage of three of his earlier pieces, to create something new.

“I like more of abstract stuff, so most of my design is abstract, but then there is some recognizable imagery in it, as well,” he said. “I just like to expose people to more of a fine art, outside, with public art, and it classes up the city, and hopefully, people will think it is really cool.”

Drouillard said he likes working outside with the public walking by.

“You just get such a bigger audience with it,” he said.

Sasha Corder, part of that audience, as well as the gallery coordinator for the Dearborn Community Arts Council’s Padzieski Gallery, in the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, said she loves to see all of the new artistic creativity in Dearborn.

“Between the murals that are going up, I get really excited, because everybody else on the street is excited about it, which means I get to do more projects like this,” she said. “So, the more the public loves this, the more we get to do.”

She said providing artists with visibility by bringing them out into the public eye plays a vital role in providing artists with a creative platform.

“It is just really joyous to watch color come into an already colorful community,” she said. “We have our historic districts, and we have all of this beautiful culture, and just to highlight that, with all of the art that’s going on right now, is going to be very fulfilling for Dearborn in the coming years, building an art community and building off of all this economic growth that is happening.”