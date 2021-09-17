Old Car Festival returns to The Henry Ford after a year’s hiatus

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – When Model T’s are as common along Michigan Avenue as modern minivans, it can only mean one thing: The Old Car Festival is back at The Henry Ford’s Greenfield Village.

Following a year’s hiatus due to pandemic precautions, the festival, held Sept. 11 to 12, and featuring cars through the 1938 model year — as well as vintage bicycles, motorcycles, commercial vehicles and race cars — was back in the hometown of Henry Ford.

The vintage vehicles were parked throughout the village, and passed in review by the Main Street Stage, where presenters offered a running banter of car talk and trivia.

The Early Engine Club of Dearborn featured a display of early farming machines owned by the Fischer family of Canton Township, ranging from tractors to corn grinders.

The Grand Army of the Republic, an American Civil War veteran fraternal group, which is now populated by descendants of Civil War veterans, held a reunion picnic in the yard of the Henry Ford birthplace.

The Wheelmen, a non-profit group dedicated to the enjoyment and preservation of vintage bicycles, had a large display, both static and ridden throughout the village.

Ragtime and vocal musical groups entertained at the Town Hall, the Gazebo, and on the main stage at Washington and Main streets.

Food, from a Taste of History’s sit-down specials, to walkable snacks from village vendors, provided tempting treats for all appetites.

Saturday night ended with fireworks that could be heard and seen from afar, and was rivaled only by the cars with gas, kerosene and early electric lights taking to the streets.

The Henry Ford is currently selling tickets for its next big event, Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village, which runs Oct. 7 to 31, but with tickets only remaining for Oct. 28 and 31 at press time. For more information, go to thf.org/Halloween.